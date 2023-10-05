SEA Games: Jackie Wong has received medal, Malaysia accepts jury’s decision, says chef de mission

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian contingent has accepted the jury’s final decision regarding the gold medal controversy involving national men’s hammer thrower Jackie Wong, who was ‘robbed’ of the coveted medal, on the first day of the 2023 SEA Games here, on Monday.

Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) to the 2023 SEA Games Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali said this was because Wong had already received his medal and thus saw him miss the opportunity to defend the gold he won in the 2021 edition after his arch rival from Thailand, Kittipong Boonmawan, wrested it..

He said that Malaysia had launched two protests, namely from Wong himself and a written protest from the team manager, Datuk R. Annamalai, but both were rejected by the organisers.

“We have done what needed to be done (protest)... After all, yesterday we received the medal, if you want to argue, you have received the medal, so it means we have accepted the decision (on the winner of the men’s hammer throw event),” he said.

Wong who initially made a throw of 64.20 metres (m) in the third attempt out of a total of six throws failed to beat Kittipong’s distance of 64.49m also in the third attempt. The Thai wrested the gold back from the hands of the national record holder and repeated his feat in 2019.

However, the controversial competition saw Wong, who also won the 2017 edition, claim that he managed to make his final throw of 64.64m before his result was disallowed following a technical error by the judges at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasir remains confident that Malaysia can reach the target of 40 golds before the biennial games close on May 17 despite losing several golds including by the men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads.

“I am confident that our athletes will try their best, we will not give up and be discouraged because we are still fighting here,” he said.

On Sunday, the national men’s indoor hockey squad, who were expected to win the gold, lost 1-2 to Indonesia in a penalty shootout in the final.

It was the same script for the women’s team when they lost in the penalty shootout to Thailand, 1-2, after both teams were deadlocked in the actual game.

As of yesterday (May 9), Malaysia, who are ranked seventh, have collected 15 gold, 15 silver and 32 bronze. ― Bernama