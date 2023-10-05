SEA Games: Jing Xuen creates history, with women’s individual golf gold

PHNOM PENH: Young athlete Ng Jing Xuen (pix) made history by becoming the first woman golfer to win the SEA Games gold after prevailing in the women’s individual event at Garden City Golf Club here today.

The 15-year-old brushed aside the challenge of Asia Pacific Amateur Golf champion Eila Galitsky of Thailand who took the silver while another Malaysian, Foong Zi Yu won the bronze.

Earlier, Jing Xuen confirmed the gold medal in the 32nd edition of the biennial Games after defeating Galitsky in a one-hole play-off when the two were tied with 13 under par 203 after three rounds.

At the same time, Malcolm Ting clinched the silver in the men’s individual event with the gold going to Vietnam’s Le Khanh Hung while his compatriot Nguyen Anh Minh took the bronze.

As a matter of record, Ervin Chang became the first Malaysian to conquer the gold medal in the men’s individual event in the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam last year. -Bernama