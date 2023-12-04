SEA Games: Justin’s replacement must be up to the task

KUALA LUMPUR: The shuttler chosen to replace rising ace Justin Hoh (pix), who injured his Achilles tendon, in the 2023 SEA Games must be mentally prepared for the task ahead.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann said he will hold discussions with the coaching panel first before deciding on the shuttler to replace Justin.

“We are identifying the player (and) will announce the decision in a day or two. Let us carry out a full analysis and hold detailed discussions with the coaches after evaluating the performances of the shuttlers in training and their recent results... only then we will recommend the shuttler (to replace Justin).

“The shuttler picked must be ready to shoulder the responsibility. The target is not just by the coaches but by both parties. Players must also understand (the responsibility) when the opportunity presents itself,” he told a media conference at the ABM, here, today.

Justin, 19, had to be dropped from the SEA Games squad as he underwent surgery today for the Achilles tendon injury suffered during training two days ago.

The 2023 SEA Games will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from May 5-17.

Last month, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced Justin, Leong Jun Hao and Ong Ken Yen as the men’s singles shuttlers for the biennial Games.

Meanwhile, ABM director of high performance Dr Tim Jones said Justin would need about six to nine months to fully recover. - Bernama