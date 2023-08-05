SEA Games: Kimberly wins first gold

PHNOM PENH: As expected, Malaysia opened the first day of the 2023 SEA Games diving competition in style after Kimberly Bong (pix) bagged the gold medal in the women’s 3 metres (m) springboard event here today.

In the final, which took place at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Centre, the 20-year-old diver collected 276.30 points in a total of five dives to beat eight other divers.

The silver medal went to Indonesian diver Gladies Lariesa Garina Haga who collected 273.10 points while another national representative, Ong Ker Ying, had to settle for the bronze with 248.70 points.

Kimberly’s success was her first SEA Games gold after making appearances at the biennial sports games since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

All the more sweeter, the Sarawak-born athlete managed to maintain Malaysia’s dominance in the women’s 3m springboard event since Cheong Jun Hoong won gold in the 2011 edition in Palembang, Indonesia.

At the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kimberly won silver in the 1m springboard after finishing behind the country’s elite diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri who took gold.

The diving competition continues tomorrow with the turn of national male divers competing in the 3m springboard event. -Bernama