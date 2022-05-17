SEA Games: Kok Leong wins snooker 6-red singles gold

HANOI: Cueist Lim Kok Leong, ensured that the SEA Games men’s snooker 6-Red singles title remained in Malaysia’s grip, winning the gold medal at the Ha Dong Gymnasium, tonight.

The 27-year-old player defeated Jefrey Roda 5-3 in the finals to win his first individual gold in the SEA Games, as the event has been contested again in the biennial Games after nine years.

“There was no pressure on me and I also took advantage of Jefrey’s inexperience as he is still young. I am very happy to win this. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation (MSBF) for their support,“ he said.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Kok Leong ousted Suchakree Poomjang of Thailand 5-2, while Jefrey edged another Malaysian Moh Keen Hoo 5-3. The losing semi-finalists shares the bronze medals.

Kok Leong and Keen Hoo won the snooker doubles title holder at the 2019 Philippines edition.

The snooker 6-Red singles event has been contested in the SEA Games only twice, in the 2007 Korat and 2013 Myanmar editions.

Malaysian cueist Thor Chuen Loong won the gold in the 2013 edition.