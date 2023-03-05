SEA Games: M’sia to defend gold against Cambodia in men’s 50-overs final

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s cricket squad will defend their gold in the 50-overs final against Cambodia after they notched a win against Thailand in the preliminary round at the 2023 SEA Games here today.

The Malaysian team won by seven wickets against Thailand, who won bronze the last time cricket was contested in the biennial Games back in Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Malaysia, under the tutelage of Pakistani Bilal Asad, hit 79 runs in 10.2 overs with M. Sharvin scoring four wickets to bag the Man of the Match award, while Thailand produced 78 runs in 26 overs.

Last Saturday, Cambodia booked their place in the gold medal match when they overcame Indonesia by 129 runs. – Bernama