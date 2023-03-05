SEA Games: Malayan Tigress off to losing start

PHNOM PENH: The national women’s football team got their 2023 SEA Games campaign off to a losing start after going down 3-0 to defending champions Vietnam in a Group A match at the Army Stadium, here, today.

Vietnam needed just three minutes to open accounts through striker Pham Hai Yen before doubling their lead through midfield ace Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy in the 23rd minute.

Coach Mai Duc Chung’s Vietnam then delighted their small group of supporters when skipper Huynh Nhu found the target in the 33rd minute to make it 3-0.

The Malayan Tigress, under the guidance of Jordanian Soleen Al-Zoubi, deserve praise for managing to keep their opponents at bay despite Vietnam continuing their relentless onslaught after the break.

Malaysia’s best chance to get at least a consolation goal came in the 64th minute when Henrietta Justine’s left-footed attempt sailed just wide.

Despite the defeat, Soleen was full of praise for the efforts put in by her players, especially the new faces.

She, however, admitted that she expected her players to concede fewer goals against Vietnam, who will be making their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

“We expected to concede fewer goals. Unfortunately, individual errors proved costly for us. I hope I’ll be able to improve the players’ individual skills ahead of the next game,” she told the post-match press conference.

Malaysia will take on the Philippines in their second Group A match on Saturday (May 6). - Bernama