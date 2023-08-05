SEA Games: Malaysia climbs to seventh spot with four gold medal haul yesterday

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia climbed up two spots in the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games medal tally after picking up four gold medals at the end of the second day of the Games that began officially on Friday.

Two gold medals came from karate, while pencak silat and petanque each contributed one gold each, bringing Malaysia’s overall total to six gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze.

Hosts Cambodia remain at the top of the table with 29 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze, followed by Thailand (16-17-26) and Indonesia (16-11-24).

The major disappointments of the day came from indoor hockey, where both the men’s and women’s teams lost out on the gold when they were defeated in their respective finals.

Sports that can offer potential gold medals tomorrow include karate, where the national team will try to defend their title in the men’s team kumite event, as well as diving and athletics.

The national dive team will definitely be the best bet for gold medals, especially since they made a clean sweep of the eight gold medals in the last edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, while athletics, with its target of 10 gold medals, will feature hammer throwers Jackie Wong and Grace Wong, both gold medalists in Hanoi, competing at Morodok Techo National Stadium today. - Bernama