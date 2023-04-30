SEA Games: Malaysian women cricketers defeat Myanmar to maintain winning momentum

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women’s cricket squad continued their winning streak in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games by scoring a four-wicket victory over Myanmar in a Group A match of the 50-overs cricket competition in Phnom Penh, today.

In the match that took place at the A-Z Cricket Oval on Hun Sen Boulevard, Malaysia scored 123 runs for six wickets in 35.3 overs, while Myanmar only made 122 runs in 44.5 overs.

Malaysia will next meet Thailand on May 8, in the second round.

Yesterday, the national women’s cricket squad started their Ten10 (T10) campaign in style by defeating Singapore 38-to-37 runs in the a group stage encounter.

The 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia will officially open on May 5 and end on May 17. - Bernama