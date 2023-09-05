SEA Games medallists from T’ganu to get state incentives

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu government will give incentives of between RM2,000 and RM4,000 to the state’s athletes who win medals at the ongoing 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Terengganu State Sports Council (MSNT) director Shahrizal Yahaya said apart from athletes, successful coaches and officials would also be rewarded.

According to him, a gold medal is worth RM4,000; silver, RM3,000; and bronze, RM2,000.

“A total of 44 Terengganu athletes are representing the country at the games and so far karate exponent Siti Nur Azwani Nor Azli has won a bronze,” he told reporters at the MSNT Aidilfitri gathering here today.

At the ceremony, state Exco member in charge of sports Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah presented Skim Wakil Negara (SWARA) incentives totalling RM52,000 to 52 people, including athletes, coaches and officials to the Cambodia games. -Bernama