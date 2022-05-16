SEA Games: Men’s futsal team’s medal hopes up in smoke

HANOI: The national men’s futsal team’s hunt for a medal in the 31st SEA Games ended after they lost 0-3 to Indonesia at the Ha Nam Sports Complex today.

This is the third straight defeat for Chiew Chun Yong’s squad in the round-robin competition at the biennial games.

In today’s match, Malaysia put up a strong fight in the first 15 minutes before they fell behind two minutes later when Syauqi Saud found the net to give Indonesia a 1-0 lead at half-time.

In the second half, the national team’s spirit was extinguished soon after the game restarted when Firman Adriansyah blasted in two goals within a space of one minute, in the 21st and 22nd minutes.

The national squad had earlier lost 2-6 to Thailand and 1-7 to Vietnam.

Chun Yong’s charges will end their campaign on Friday against Myanmar, who are also winless after two matches.

Malaysia won silver in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur but futsal was not featured in the 2019 Games in the Philippines. - Bernama