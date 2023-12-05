SEA Games: National contingent not up to par on sixth day

PHNOM PENH: It was a disappointing sixth day of the 2023 SEA Games for the national contingent, winning only three gold medals.

The day’s tally sees the national camp remain in seventh place, with six days remaining.

The national camp recorded its best haul of six gold medals yesterday.

After yesterday’s events, Malaysia have collected a total of 24 gold, 31 silver and 49 bronze medals.

The diving camp lived up to expectations, contributing the contingent’s first gold medal of the day through Enrique Maccartney Harold in the men’s 10m platform event, which saw Malaysia sweep all four gold medals offered in the event.

The other two gold medals were contributed by the athletics squad, with national discus throw ace Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin defending the country’s title in the event, while triple jumper Andre Anura Anuar repeated his feat from the previous edition in Hanoi.

However, there were upsets in other events expected to fetch the gold.

The women’s table tennis squad, which made a surprise run to the final after 30 years, failed to make history by winning the first gold medal in the team event at the biennial games when they lost to 0-3 Thailand.

The badminton camp also suffered the same fate as they lost 1-3 to traditional rivals Indonesia in the men’s team final.

Vietnam remain top of the table after winning 57 gold, 56 silver and 70 bronze, followed by hosts Cambodia (56-44-55) while Thailand sit in third place with a collection (54-39-58). ― Bernama