SEA Games: National women’s indoor hockey squad too fail to retain gold

PHNOM PENH: It’s the same script.

This time it was the national women’s indoor hockey squad who failed to retain gold in the 2023 SEA Games when they lost in the final to Thailand at the Dinosaur Park Hall, Chroy Changvar, here today.

Mohd Badrul Hisham Osman’s charges lost in a penalty shootout after regulation-time play ended in a goalless draw.

Malaysia lost 1-2 on penalties after only Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin converted her shot while Iren Hussin and Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun failed.

In the 2019 edition in the Philippines, the women’s squad took gold with a 2-0 win over Thailand in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1.

Earlier, the national men’s indoor hockey squad also lost 1-2 on penalty strokes to Indonesia in the final.

When met by reporters, Mohd Badrul Hisham said he was satisfied with the team’s achievement as they had a relatively short period to prepare for the games.

“We had only three weeks to prepare for the tournament compared to other teams who spent almost two years.

“From there we can see how our three weeks of preparation and 27 sessions have brought us to this level. If we had started (our preparation) earlier, InsyaAllah we could have created something for the country.” he added. - Bernama