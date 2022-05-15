SEA Games: National wushu exponents end competition with bronze

HANOI: The national wushu team bagged a bronze medal on the final day of the competition in the 31st SEA Games at the Cau Giay Gymnasium here today.

With that, the Malaysian team, comprising six new faces and two veterans, will return home with two golds, one silver and two bronzes - thus exceeding their target of one silver and one bronze.

In today’s action, Yeap Wai Kin contributed a bronze medal in men’s Gunshu when he scored 9.68 points to finish behind Indonesia’s Seraf Naro Siregar (9.71pts) and Singapore’s Jowen Si Wei Lim (9.69pts).

Another national exponent, Clement Ting Su Wei, who won a surprise gold medal in Changquan two days ago, could not repeat his heroics this time as he ended up sixth in the Gunshu event with 9.49 points.

Sydney Chin Sy Xuan, who won a bronze yesterday, also failed to get her A-game going on the final day when she could only finish seventh in the women’s Taijijian event with 9.58 points while compatriot Mandy Cebelle Chen ended up in ninth - and last - place with 9.47 points.

The women’s Taijijian event was won by Filipina Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (9.71pts) while Vietnam’s Tran Thi Minh Huyen (9.70pts) and Tran Thi Kieu Trang (9.69pts) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

There was no joy in the women’s Changquan event either when Lee Jia Rong (9.47pts) and Pang Pui Yee (9.42pts) finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Phuong Giang clinched the gold with 9.71 points while Indonesia’s Nandhira Mauriskha (9.70pts) took silver and another Vietnam exponent, Duong Thuy Vi (9.68pts) settled for bronze.

Malaysian Calvin Lee Wai Leong also failed to get on the podium in the men’s Nangun when he could only finish eighth with 9.42 points.

Myanmar’s Thein Than Oo (9.71pts) bagged the gold medal in the men’s Nangun event while Vietnam’s Pham Quoc Khanh (9.70pts) took the silver and Indonesian Harris Horatius (9.69pts) settled for bronze. - Bernama