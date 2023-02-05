SEA Games: Rewards in store for badminton gold medallists

KUALA LUMPUR: The national badminton squad players to the Cambodia SEA Games will get rewards of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 for a gold medal, according to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said a singles gold is worth RM20,000 and a doubles gold, RM30,000 while players will get RM10,000 each for a team gold.

“For badminton, we already have a proper incentive structure in place. I believe that with this, the players will know what we expect from them.

“The players know if they do well there are rewards in store, for world championships, world tour events and many other categories,” he told reporters at the Academy Badminton Malaysia here today, before the badminton squad’s departure for the biennial games.

Kenny said the squad had prepared well for the games.

He hoped the mixed doubles pairs of Yap Roy King-Yap Ling and Choong Hon Jian-Cheng Su Yin could retain the gold won by Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei at the last edition in Hanoi, where badminton contributed one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

“I think we are sending the best we have and hope to do well. This is an opportunity for the players to rise to the occasion. They are marked for greater things,” he said.

Malaysia will be competing in all the individual and team events in badminton.

Meanwhile, assistant team captain Low Yee Yuan, who plays mixed doubles, said the women’s squad were fully prepared for the games.

“Our women’s performance is quite good. For my partner Lee Xin Jie, I don’t think I need to guide her 100 per cent. We both are learning also,” he said. - Bernama