Sea Games: Sharon tells shuttlers to take the cue from Tze Yong

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s young badminton squad for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games have been urged to emulate singles player Ng Tze Yong, who turned giant killer by upsetting defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the All England last night.

Malaysia’s SEA Games deputy chef de mission Sharon Wee said the national squad should have the same fighting spirit exhibited by Tze Yong, especially when playing against higher ranked players.

“I hope our SEA Games badminton team will follow in the footsteps of Tze Yong, who do not fear playing against players ranked higher than him.

“Athletes must believe in themselves and the training process because anything can happen when you give 150 per cent on court,” she told reporters when visiting the badminton squad training at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Sharon said with just several weeks left before the SEA Games get underway from May 5 to 17, Tze Yong’s stunning performance can be an inspiration to the Phnom Penh-bound shuttlers.

Tze Yong, ranked 28th in the world, caused the biggest upset of the day by beating Axelsen 21-15, 9-21, 23-21 at Arena Utilita in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the badminton team are targeting one gold in Phnom Penh.

“The gold may come from men’s singles or men’s team but it depends on the teams we are going to face,” he said.

At the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, the badminton squad met their one-gold target when mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei beat teammates Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in the final. - Bernama