SEA Games: Shun Yang through to quarter-finals

PHNOM PENH: National men’s singles shuttler Lee Shun Yang got past Hein Htut of Myanmar 21-9, 23-21, at Morodok Techo Badminton Hall here today to book his place in the quarter-final.

Shun Yang, seeded fourth, will next face either Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul or Marcus Lau Jun Hui of Indonesia.

However, it was an unfortunate outing for women’s singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching, as she succumbed to the top seed from Thailand, Lalinrat Chaiwan, 9-21, 16-21 in the second round.

Meanwhile, national mixed double’s duo Yap Ling-Choong Hon Jian were in a class of their own when they easily beat home pair Heng Mengleap-Bun Srey Hong, 21-9, 21-8.

“I want to go all out this time, hopefully, we can go to the final,” Yap told reporters after booking a place in the last eight with Hon Jian.

Yap, paired with Go Pei Kee in the women’s doubles event in the 2021 edition in Hanoi, lost narrowly to Singapore’s Insyirah Khan-Bernice Lim, 21-10, 14-21, 18-21 in the second round.

Hon Jian-Yap will face Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Chasinee Korepap after the Thai duo got the better of Vietnamese pair, Dinh Manh Tran-Thi Phuong Hong Dinh, 21-18, 21-19. - Bernama