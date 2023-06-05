SEA Games: Six swimmers storm into finals

PHNOM PENH: The national swimming camp started the 2023 SEA Games campaign on a positive note when six athletes managed to secure a place in the finals in their respective events which took place at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre here, today.

In the men’s 200m individual medley, Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal dominated heat 1 with a time of 2 minutes 5.330 seconds (s) while Tan Khai Xin finished heat 2 in second place after recording 2:07.480s.

The excellence of the national camp continued in the men’s 100m freestyle when Lim Yin Chuen clocked 51.040s to finish heat 2 in second place while national ace Khiew Hoe Yean finished second in heat 3 with a time of 50.730s.

In the women’s 50m breaststroke, Tan Rouxi and Phee Jing En advanced to the final after completing the first and second heats respectively with times of 33.410s and 32.410s.

In the meantime, two national representatives, Hii Puong Wei and Terence Ng Shin Jian, floundered in the qualifying stage of the men’s 100m backstroke. - Bernama