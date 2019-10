KUALA LUMPUR: National cyclist Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri is totally focused on his quest for gold at the SEA Games in the Philippines next month.

Fresh from clinching third place at the final stage of the Tour of Peninsular (ToP) last Saturday, the 26-year-old can’t wait to give his all and contribute at least one gold medal for the nation.

“I am not a climb specialist, but I will still give my 100% to help in the team event, although the individual gold looks out of reach.

“Throughout ToP last week, my performances were quite good. That meet was good preparation for the SEA Games,” the 2017 SEA Games omnium event silver-medalist said.

Sofian Nabil ended the final stage from Kuala Lipis to Setiawangsa in third placing, 14 seconds behind winner Cristian Raileanu from Team Sapura Cycling, finishing the race in 3 hours, 19 minutes 12 seconds, in the process clinching the 41st overall position.

Meanwhile, national cycling coach, Mohd Yusof Abdul Nasir said the squad members registered for the 2019 Asian Urban Cycling Championships this weekend in Jakarta will assemble tomorrow.

He said they will be participating in three events - time trial, road race and criterium.

“Besides gauging performance, we want to work on compatibility and team work as the SEA Games squad also have members of the Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team (TSG) dan Team Sapura Cycling (TSC) professional teams.

"We will put in more effort to improve our climbs as to what we know, the SEA Games route is quite mountainous. But we are also hearing the could be a change of dangerous downhill routes, so everything is uncertain now, but we will be ready," he said.