SEA Games: Sun not as bright for duathlon squad

PHNOM PENH: It was a gloomy day amid clear skies for the national duathlon squad at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia today.

The two national athletes, Ho Zhi Hong in men’s individual and Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad Zaid in women’s individual, failed to make the podium in the duathlon event held at the Kep Town Beach, nearly 200 kilometres (km) from here.

Zhi Hong, who kicked off the action with a 5 km run, a 20 km cycling race and a 2.5 km run in high humidity, recorded one hour, two minutes and 29 seconds to finish in 10th place.

Vietnam’s Tien San Pham was crowned as the champion with 54:37s while silver went to the hosts through Sokha Mickael Chaumond (54:41s) and Indonesian Sedilta Pilon Nubatonis had to settle for bronze (54:45s).

Tahira Najmunisaa finished slightly higher in sixth place in 1:07:37s while the Philippines’ Marion Kim Exconde Mangrobang conquered the race with 1:04:23s.

Thi Phuong Trinh Nguyen of Vietnam took silver with 1:05:12s and Indonesia bagged bronze via Maharani Azhri Wahyuningtyas with a time of 1:06:14s. - Bernama