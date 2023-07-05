SEA Games: Sureeya Sankar, Sharmendran ensure karate surpass three-gold target

PHNOM PENH: Karate continues to shore up the national contingent at the 2023 SEA Games after successfully raking in two more gold medals at Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here, today.

The first gold on the second day of the competition was contributed by young exponent H. Sureeya Sankar (pix) in the men’s individual kumite event under 60 kilogrammes (kg) after easily defeating the defending champion , Ari Saputra of Indonesia 13-5.

The victory saw the 21-year-old Kuala Lumpur-born athlete winning his second SEA Games gold after emerging champion in the under 67 kg category in the last edition in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

The gold rush momentum continued with karate champion and Jalur Gemilang bearer R. Sharmendran who had to work hard before confirming the gold in the men’s individual kumite event under 75 kg by defeating Cambodian athlete Sot Phanith 6-5.

It was Sharmendran’s fourth consecutive gold in the under 75 kg category after the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur; the 2019 edition in Manila, Philippines and the 2021 edition in Hanoi.

With today’s gold haul, the karate camp has successfully clinched four gold medals this time, surpassing the target of three gold set by the Malaysian Karate Federation (MAKAF). - Bernama