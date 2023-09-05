SEA Games: Vietnam send Harimau Muda packing home

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia failed to reach the target of qualifying for the finals after losing to defending champions Vietnam 1-2 in the third Group B action of the 2023 SEA Games men’s football competition.

The defeat at the Prince Stadium here in which the Harimau Muda finished with nine players on the field, meant they have only collected three points from three matches so far.

Vietnam, who recorded their third consecutive victory after overcoming E. Elavarasan’s men, will join Thailand in the knockout round as both have secured nine points, with the latter thrashing Laos 4-1 in another action earlier yesterday.

Elavarasan, who made five changes to the starting line-up that lost to Thailand on Saturday, was stunned when the national team fell behind in the seventh minute from an own goal by defender Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili, while Van Tung added salt to injury with a headed goal in the 33rd minute.

Malaysia pulled one back through midfielder Mohd Aiman Afif Md Afizul in the 43rd minute, but striker Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan missed a golden chance to equalise with only the keeper to beat in the 45th minute, while the team’s momentum in the second half was affected as Muhammad Safwan Mazlan and Muhammad Najmudin Akmal Kamal Akmal were sent off by Japanese referee Jumpei Lida.

The last time Malaysia won the gold in the event was in the 2011 edition in Indonesia, while they finished fourth in the last edition in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Harimau Muda are scheduled to play Singapore in the final group match at the same venue on Thursday. - Bernama