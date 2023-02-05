SEA Games: Virandeep creates history, helps M’sia to win over Indonesia

PHNOM PENH: Catch me if you can.

National cricketer Virandeep Singh pulled off an amazing feat by becoming the first Malaysian Twenty20 (T20) centurion on the international stage as he helped Malaysia to win over Indonesia in the opening Group A tie of the 2023 SEA Games at the AZ Group Cricket Oval, here today.

The batsman scored a whopping 116 runs as the national team got off to a flying start in the biennial Games by beating Indonesia with 94 runs.

Virandeep, who was named the player of the match, admitted that he had never expected to cross more than 100 runs in the event.

“This year, I got close to a century whereby I scored 96 against Bahrain and 94 against Oman in the international events.

“I have always wanted to contribute to Malaysia. Excellent start for us and myself in Cambodia. Hopefully, I’ll be able to score more than 100 runs in the future,” he told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, team captain, Ahmad Faiz Mohamad Noor was ecstatic to get a win against the neighbours and proud of Virandeep’s performance today.

“As a batsman, Virandeep’s performance was great and we are so very proud of the results,” he said.

Malaysia will take on Thailand in their next Group A match this Thursday (May 4). - Bernama