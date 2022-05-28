SEA Games: We welcome constructive criticism, says Ti

KUANTAN: While the Youth and Sports Ministry welcomes criticisms of the country’s gold medal haul in the recently-concluded Vietnam SEA Games, they should be constructive, said its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix).

He said such criticisms should have been levelled at them when the target of 36 gold medals was first set following consultation with all respective stakeholders and sports associations.

“The target was not plucked out of thin air or at the whims and fancy of the Minister or Ministry... this consultation was also based on the types of sports that were set by the host nation, which had the advantage as it could choose the sports to be contested.

“Every SEA Games has a different ecosystem. We welcome criticisms but it would have been much better (for the criticisms to be voiced) when the target was set,“ he said in a statement released after he had officiated the Pahang-level Rakan Wira Mahir programme here today.

Ti also said that the national athletes, who exceeded the target by returning home with 39 gold medals, deserved encouragement.

He said critics also need to acknowledge the fact that 60 per cent of the athletes were competing in an international event for the first time while 40 per cent of them were aged below 21.

Ti also refuted DAP’s Steven Sim’s accusation that Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had attempted to pass the buck to the athletes for the country’s performance at the 2022 SEA Games and blaming the ministry for slashing the budgets for participation in international tournaments by 80 per cent under Budget 2022.

Ti pointed out that Ahmad Faizal had worked hard to regain what was not allocated under the Budget and that it was not fair to solely blame the minister as the Budget was set by the Finance Ministry.

“Criticisms should not be personal and critics should not replay issues that have already been settled to start a barrage of new attacks as if it’s still there or attack without basis based on distorted facts or unreflective of the true situation of the matter,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Rakan Wira Mahir programme, Ti said it was an upskilling programme to give local youths a head start in skills-related work and provide the public with a better understanding of the issue.

He added that although skilled workers might start with a low salary, their career progression could be good, besides opening opportunities for them to become entrepreneurs. - Bernama