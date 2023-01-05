SEA Games: Youngsters told to raise their game and challenge seniors

PETALING JAYA: The young national badminton team have been told to use the opportunity of competing in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia by stepping up to the plate to challenge their more established seniors.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said this is in line with their objective to strengthen the development of young athletes from the grassroots level to ensure Malaysia can continue to succeed on the international stage.

“We have started showcasing young players in the SEA Games since the last two or three editions (of the SEA Games) and we are also sending younger players to compete, which means the process of developing the backup players is taking place.

“This is what they (younger players) already know and they also want to compete in the SEA Games,” he told reporters at the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) Aidilfitri Open House at the Seri Selangor Golf Club today.

The Malaysian badminton team for the May 5-17 Phnom Penh SEA Games comprise Leong Jun Hao, Lee Shun Yang, Ong Ken Yon (men’s singles); Tan Zhing Yi, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles); Goh Boon Sze-Rayner Beh, Chia Wei Jie-Liew Xun (men’s doubles); Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin, Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan, Valeree Siow (women’s doubles); and Yap Roy King-Yap Ling, Choong Hon Jian-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

In last year’s Hanoi edition in Vietnam, the national shuttlers returned home with one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

Badminton offers seven gold medals in Cambodia through men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles as well as men’s and women’s team events. - Bernama