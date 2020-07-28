Sebastian Hoeness named as Hoffenheim coach on three-year deal

MUNICH: Sebastian Hoeness (pix), the son of former Germany striker Dieter Hoeness and nephew of ex-Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, has been appointed Hoffenheim coach.

The Bundesliga club said on Monday that Hoeness will receive a three-year contract until 2023. The 38-year-old joins fron Munich's reserve team which he led to the third division title last season.

Hoeness takes over from Alfred Schreuder who left last month. Pre-season training at the club that finished sixth in the past season to qualify for the Europa League starts on August 2.

"Working at Hoffenheim is a huge challenge that I am really looking forward to. The club's basic philosophy is identical to my idea of football," Hoeness said in a club statement.

Hoffenheim professional football director Alexander Rosen said: "We have been in contact with Sebastian Hoeneß for a long time because we are impressed by his work.

"Sebastian has demonstrated impressively that he can shape young players into a powerful unit and develop them individually."

Hoffenheim is Hoeness' first coaching job in the top flight. He played at the club in the 2006-07 season when they were in the third division.

Munich board member sport Hasan Salihamidzic said "it is a pity that Sebastian is leaving us" but added that "he is a super lad, and we wish him all the best for the Bundesliga and the Europa League games."

Father Dieter Hoeness believes he will be up for the task.

"I am very happy for him, it is the next big step he is taking in the football world, and a really big challenge. But I trust him to do that. He can do something," Hoeness said, adding that his son's love affair with football started early.

"The first word he said as a child was 'ball,'" Dieter Hoeness said. – dpa