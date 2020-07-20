Second-place Barcelona thrash Alaves to heal Liga hangover

BARCELONA: Barcelona drowned their sorrows after Real Madrid's title win earlier in the week with an emphatic 5-0 win over Alaves on Sunday in their final La Liga match.

Quique Setien could only name five substitutes with several players injured and suspended, while starting three Barca B players in Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Ronald Araujo.

However Ansu and Puig dazzled in the first half as Barcelona dominated, with Arturo Vidal and Lionel Messi hitting the woodwork.

Messi then set up the opener when Ansu quickly reached his deflected cross and stabbed home.

Puig then teed up Messi, who dummied a shot to commit goalkeeper Roberto and then slid home Barcelona's second.

Messi played a part in the third too, playing in Jordi Alba who crossed for Luis Suarez to head home shortly before half-time.

Nelson Semedo made it four after being teed up by Puig, with La Liga's top scorer Messi adding the fifth - and his 25th of the league campaign.

Barcelona, unable to defend their title, finish the season second on 82 points, four behind champions Real Madrid, who visit Leganes later Sunday.

Leganes need to win to stay in the top flight, while hoping Celta Vigo don't at Espanyol. – dpa