Secrets and tactics abound in poker on billion-euro Bundesliga rights

BERLIN: The rights specialists of the German football league (DFL) have gone into hiding.

Chief executive Christian Seifert and his most important colleagues have taken to a secret location where, unobserved and undisturbed, they can carry out the most crucial work of the league.

The bidding for the next round of television rights started Monday and goes on for two weeks. At stake, are billions and billions of dollars.

“We will withdraw ourselves for two weeks,” said Seifert. “Where that is, I will not say, but it is in Frankfurt.”

The last four-season television deal brought in €4.64 billion (RM22.3b) – around 80% of the league’s entire income.

Seasons 2021/22 to 2024/25 are now up for grabs and Seifert, with the DFL since 2005, has gathered lots of experience in the field.

“It’s about a lot of money, we have also experienced some strange things there in the past,” he said, without elaboration.

It is not only the DFL who hold their cards close to their chest but also the media companies involved.

For pay-broadcaster Sky, who recently lost Champions League rights, their next Bundesliga deal – if they get one – could make or break them.

At the last rights award, specialists from Sky Germany took to a war room, as then board chairman Carsten Schmidt explained later. The room was protected against bugging, such was the need for secrecy.

“We were extremely sensitive when it came to data security,” he said. “We have to fend off multiple attacks.”

Bidding is a bit like poker. Knowledge of what the other players are doing is vital but bluff or double bluff can also come into play.

The DFL tactics, naturally, are geared towards raising as much money as possible from rights packets which are split up. In the first week of bidding, the pay broadcasters can chase various options.

The 3.30pm (1330 GMT) Saturday kickoffs, the Friday and Sunday games, and the Saturday late game go first in three separate rights packets. Should anyone be empty-handed at this point, the jewel in the crown – the most sought after – Saturday simulcast offers an all or nothing chance.

“The bids can be submitted by e-mail or post,” said Seifert, while some prefer to bid in person at the DFL headquarters “a minute before the deadline.”

In the simplest case, the highest bidder wins and receives the good news that day.

A special case exists only if the second-best bid is more than 20% less than the winning bid. That triggers a second round and, in the case of repeat, a decision is made by the DFL.

“The board have given me extensive freedom to decide,” said Seifert. – dpa