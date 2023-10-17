Security measures to be tightened for Perak-JDT Malaysia Cup match

IPOH: Security measures at the Perak Stadium here will be tightened to ensure no untoward incidents occur during Thursday’s Malaysia Cup semi-final, first-leg tie between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Perak FC chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsuddin said over 300 police personnel will help control and carry out monitoring to ensure the safety of both sets of supporters.

“We admit that matches involving both teams have had a history of unpleasant incidents but we hope this time no untoward incidents will mar the game and the supporters will stay calm and prioritise the spirit of sportsmanship.

“However, we will never underestimate the aspect of security control because it is a compulsory measure that needs to be taken as stipulated by the Malaysian Football League (MFL),” he told Bernama today.

In April 2014, a huge fracas involving both sets of supporters broke out outside the Perak Stadium after Perak lost 1-0 to JDT in a Super League match.

A similar incident occurred in August 2016 when Perak again fell at home to JDT by the same scoreline, resulting in a media practitioner being injured.

Bobie Farid said they are targeting the sale of 25,000 tickets to both sets of supporters through both the physical and online mediums.

“Although the stadium’s maximum capacity is 25,000, we are only providing about 25,000 tickets due to the safety factor.

“So far, over 4,000 tickets have been sold online and we will start selling tickets at the counter from tomorrow (Oct 18) from 11 am to 6 pm at the Perak Stadium,” he said.-Bernama