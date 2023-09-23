Selangor and Pulapol declared joint-champions in IGP Cup Hockey tournament due to bad weather

IPOH: The Selangor police contingent and the Kuala Lumpur Police Depot (Pulapol) were crowned as joint-champions in the 2023 Inspector General of Police Hockey Championship held at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium, here today.

The decision was made due to inclement weather as a heavy downpour had resulted in an unplayable pitch conditions when both teams were tied 2-2 in the final of the Premier category, thus the organisers had no choice but to declare both teams as winners.

Kuala Lumpur and Johor were also declared joint third place winners.

In the Division 1 competition, the Sabah police contingent emerged as champion ahead of North Brigade while third position was shared by Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

This year’s championship saw eight teams compete in the Premier category while 11 teams competed for honours in the Division 1 category.

The prizes were presented by Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

During the prize presentation which was also attended by Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, prizes were also awarded to the winners of the lawn bowls competition which saw the Kuala Lumpur police contingent emerging as champion while Selangor finished second while Penang and Pulapol KL were joint-third place winners.-Bernama