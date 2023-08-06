Selangor bury Kelantan United 7-1 to move into second spot

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC bounced back from a shocking 0-1 defeat to PDRM FC last week, to bury Kelantan United FC (KUFC) 7-1 in a goal avalanche that started as early as the fourth minute in a Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bahru last night.

Selangor’s Colombian import Ayron del Valle was the toast of the Red Giants after completing a hattrick and handing Kelantan FC their biggest defeat of the season, after JDT had registered a 6-0 victory over KUFC recently.

The Red Giants under the leadership of coach Tan Cheng Hoe opened accounts as early as the fourth minute when Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi buried a cross from the right.

Six minutes later Ayron, 35, stepped up to register his name on the scoresheet with a powerful strike from outside the box while Faisal Halim made it 3-0 in the 29th minute.

On the stroke of half time, Ayron punished goalkeeper Ihlam Amirullah and his defence for not snuffing out the danger, with another powerful shot from 20m that sailed into the goal.

Despite a comfortable lead, Selangor continued to apply the pressure on the home team and another import Yohandry Orozco struck in the 51st minute before Ayron completed his hattrick in the 80th minute.

KUFC’s consolation goal came through Devid Silva in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) climbed into third spot in the leaderboard after scoring a convincing 3-0 win over Perak at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

Kedah struck the opening goal in the 25th minute through Tajikistan import Amirbek Juraboev before adding the second in the 53rd minute when he headed in a perfect cross from skipper Lee Andrew Tuck.

Brazil import William Lira Sousa sealed the victory with another header in the 66th minute.

last night’s result saw Selangor move into second spot in the Super League table with 31 points after 14 matches, eight points behind run-away leader Johor Darul Takzim (39) while Kedah are third on 28 points while Sri Pahang FC are in fourth spot with 25 points.

The defeat to Kedah FC saw Perak FC rooted in 11th spot with nine points while KUFC in 13th spot with six points. - Bernama