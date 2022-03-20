Selangor FC leaps into third place in the Premier League

SHAH ALAM: S. Sharvin's goal was enough for Selangor FC 2 to leap into third place in the Premier League as they beat UiTM FC 1-0 at the UITM Stadium here tonight.

Despite UiTM FC’s constant attacking early on, they could not find a way to get the ball into the back of the net.

Selangor 2 coached by Rusdi Suparman subsequently broke the deadlock through Sharvin's goal in the 30th minute.

The teams tried to add to the score in the second half, but the score remained the same until the final whistle. - Bernama