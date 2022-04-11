Selangor FC snap KDA FC’s winning run in style

KUALA LUMPUR: After registering draws in their first two games of the Super League season, Selangor FC got their first victory in style when they thrashed Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC 4-1 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, tonight.

Beating the Super League’s runners-up from last season saw Michael Feichtenbeiner’s side climb to fifth in the league, collecting five points f three games.

Both teams started the game cautiously before the home team scored two goals in eight minutes, thanks to goals from Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (26’) and Herlison Caion de Souza Ferreira (34’).

KDA FC, who had won their first three games of the campaign this season, tried to get back on track, but failed to find the back of the net as substitute striker Mohammad Nor Hakim Hassan put Selangor 3-0 up in the 84th minute.

Caion de Souza Ferreira added to the misery of the visitors when he scored Selangor’s fourth goal in the 87th minute before the Sang Kenari squad snatched one back through substitute Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin in extra time.

The defeat saw KDA FC drop to third place, as Sabah FC climbed to the second spot on goal difference after winning the ‘Borneo Derby’ against Sarawak United in another match.

Sabah FC’s 1-0 victory at the State Stadium in Kuching took the Sang Badak squad to their third consecutive victory of the season.

The only goal of the match came a spot-kick taken by team captain Baddrol Bakhtiar in the 80th minute after defender Stuart Wark fouled Altemir Cordeiro Pessoa Neto in the penalty box.

Meanwhile, league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) looked comfortable as they maintained a perfect start following four matches when beating Terengganu FC (TFC) 2-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

Brazilian-born striker Bergson da Silva emerged the hero of the Southern Tigers squad when he headed in goals in the seventh and 33rd minutes, cancelling TFC’s equaliser through Kpah Sherman in the 31st minute.

With 12 points from the first four games, Benjamin Mora’s men look poised in their mission to win the league championship for the ninth time in a row.

Meanwhile, Martin Adamec’s brace (73’ and 89’) saw PDRM FC bounce back from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Terengganu FC (TFC) II who took an early lead through Amirul Syazwan Nor Azmi’s goal in 12th minute at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras. - Bernama