Selangor get sweet payback on T’ganu, K’tan-Sabah match called off

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor exacted revenge for their recent Malaysia Cup quarterfinal loss by whipping Terengganu FC 4-0 in a Super League match played at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu last night.

A brace from Venezuelan striker Yohandry Orozco, and a goal each from nippy winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan ensured Selangor chalked their first win at their opponent’s den in five years.

Orozco opened the floodgates in the 26th minute with a shot from outside the penalty box, and continued to torment the Terengganu defence before getting his second goal in the 41st minute, courtesy of a goalkeeping error by Muhammad Rahadiazli Rahalim.

Selangor piled on the pressure after the break, with Mohamad Faisal showing no mercy to his former club when he unleashed a left-footed shot in the 57th minute to grab his 11th goal of the season.

Three minutes later, Terengganu had a great chance to get back into the game when Croatian import, Ivan Mamut, saw his shot saved by Selangor goalkeeper Samuel Jacob Somerville.

Substitute Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan added the icing on the cake for Selangor with the fourth goal in the 81st minute to keep the Red Giants firmly rooted in second place in the league standings with 52 points, while Terengganu are in sixth with 35 points.

Meanwhile, the tie between Kelantan FC and Sabah FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu had to be postponed to another date after the waterlogged pitch was deemed unplayable following a heavy downpour since 6pm. - Bernama