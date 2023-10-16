Selangor International Junior Golf Championship returns to Seri Selangor

PETALING JAYA: The second edition of the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship (SIJGC) returns to Seri Selangor Golf Club on Nov 3-5 with an exciting reward for the boys’ individual champion – a start in the Asian Development Tour’s Selangor Masters.

The Selangor Masters will take place the following week at the same venue.

The prestigious SIJGC will feature talents aged between 12 and 18 years competing over 54 holes in separate boys’ and girls’ divisions. No less than 10 countries have confirmed their participation, namely South Korea, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Organised by UUM International School Melaka (UUMISM) in collaboration with the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), the championship carries coveted World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Each gender division will see the players vie for honours in a four-player national team event, representing their respective countries, and a concurrent individual event. The team standings will be based on the best three daily scores over 54 holes. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

Following the success of the inaugural championship in January this year, the main sponsor, the Selangor state government, wanted the second edition to coincide with the Selangor Masters. The move adds a new dimension to the SIJGC, as it provides an avenue for the boys’ individual winner to test himself against the region’s leading professional golfers.

Malaysia will be represented by a strong contingent comprising players from the MGA National Team and National Junior Development Squad, Selangor Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) players, and talents from UUMISM.

In the inaugural championship, the Malaysia A quartet of Hariz Hezri, Nor Haqiem Hadi, Muhammad Ajmal Amin and Syed Nor Ismail won the Boys’ Team title with a total of 683, 22 strokes ahead of Malaysia B. The Korean team of Min Young Yu, Yeji Park and Hyojin emerged victorious in the Girls’ Team event with a combined score of 681, edging Malaysia A comprising 2023 SEA Games individual gold medallist Ng Jing Xuen, Foong Zi Yu, Wang Xin Yao and Alya Afza by four strokes.

China’s Wang Yixiang won the Boy’s Individual title with a total of even-par 216, nine shots ahead of Malaysia’s Hariz Hezri. The Girls’ Individual event saw Korea’s Yeji Park emerged as the winner with a five-under-par 211 total, 12 shots clear of Malaysia’s Foong Zi Yu.

“The main aim of the SIJGC is to inspire Malaysian juniors and provide them with the platform and opportunity to compete with top juniors from other Asian countries. The championship will be an invaluable experience as well as a stepping stone in their quest for future success at the international level,” UUMISM founder, professional golfer David Jeong said.

“Besides nurturing golfing talent, we hope that the hosting of international meets such as the SIJGC will allow youngsters to use the game of golf to gain confidence in their abilities and to enhance their inter-personal skills. The inherent values of the game such as discipline and sportsmanship can be carried through into everyday life, regardless of whether they progress to a higher level or not,” added Jeong, a Korean national who has made Malaysia his home for the past 15 years.

Located within the lush grounds of Ayer Keroh Country Club in Malacca, UUMISM offers Cambridge IGCSE education with an option for students to take up specialised golf programmes run by Jeong. The school also offers golf as a co-curricular activity.

The promoter of the SIJGC is PKNS Golf Management Services Sdn Bhd. Participants are fully hosted, with their accommodation, green fees, transport and meals all covered for the duration of the championship. The official hotel is Royal Chulan Damansara, while the practice facilities are located at the nearby Tropicana Golf & Country Resort.

SIJGC 2023 will be covered by Korea’s SBS Golf TV and the championship review show will be telecast in six countries, namely South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, China and Malaysia.

The vast exposure gained will have a significant economic impact on Selangor and Malaysia as a preferred tourism and golf destination. Reaching spectators and fans from across the region, the championship presents a great opportunity to showcase Selangor’s natural beauty and diverse culture, as well as the myriad of activities on offer including world-class golf courses.

“Leisure tourism is an important economic area for the Selangor State Government. To this end, we are working closely with the Tourism Selangor to continue promoting the state as a top holiday and golfing destination for international travellers,” said Jeong.

Established in 1998, Seri Selangor Golf Club offers a scenic and challenging 18-hole layout crafted by Australian architect Ross Watson. Featuring lush, tree-lined fairways leading to tricky and slick greens, the course has hosted numerous international events including the Selangor Masters on seven occasions.