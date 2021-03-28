Selangor qualifying round of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series over-subscribed

KAJANG: The Selangor qualifying round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series receives an overwhelming response which saw more than 130 registered but only a field of 100 players were allowed to tee-up following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) established by Malaysian Golf Association during Covid-19 pandemic for golf competitions.

The Selangor qualifying round held at Impian Golf & Country Club here on Sunday attracted competitive golfers around the Klang Valley participated eyeing to represent the state in the Nationwide Final. The organizer of PNAGS has stretched the tournament schedule to 2021 and it will conclude the National Final at Forest City Golf Resort in Johore on Sept 4.

A five-handicapper, Mohd Hizir Abdillah clinched the Category A title by scoring one under 71 nett, followed by Mohd Hafizi Zainal Abidin (HCP 6) who won the Category B with a score of 6-under 66 nett.

Also earning a trip to the southern state are 13-handicapper Sallehhudin Mohamed Imran (Category C), Choong Khoong Liang (Category D) and Mohamad Sufian Dibok (Category E) who were crowned victories in their respective divisions.

PNAGS is an exclusive series of Qualifying Rounds golf tournaments conducted in all 14 states and Wilayah Persekutuan and has already developing into the most popular and talked about golf tournament among amateur golfers in the country, based on the early on-line website registration received by the organizer.

During the tournament, participants will have the opportunity to compete for the top prizes besides a hole-in-one for a brand new Perodua Bezza and Titoni Watch.

At the national level qualifying rounds, the winners will then represent their states to compete in the national final while five champions of each handicap categories from the National Final shall represent the Malaysia team in the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) in Cancun, Mexico from Oct 16 to 23.

The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity.

Perodua is the Title Sponsor for PNAGS 2020/2021 while Panasonic, Srixon and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad are the co-sponsors.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association.

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) for Malaysia is the organizer for the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2020/2021.

Secretary General, Ministry Youth & Sports, Datuk M Noor Azman Taib and Director General Tourism Malaysia Zulkifly Md Said were present to grace this fourth-round qualifier of PNAGS after Wilayah Persekutuan, Johor, Perak and Negeri Sembilan qualifying rounds completed earlier. Also present were President WAGC and CEO Delta World, Isac Saminathan.

The organiser and host club were also awarded the Standard Operations Procedures compliance certificates issued by the Youth and Sports Ministry during the tournament.