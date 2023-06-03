Selangor remain unbeaten under Cheng Hoe’s guidance

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1-1 draw against Pahang last night ensured Selangor remained unbeaten in the Super League since the arrival of former National coach Tan Cheng Hoe who joined the Red Giants at the tail-end of last season.

Cheng Hoe was appointed as the Selangor coach in September last year, taking over from Mohd Nidzam Jamil, with only four matches remaining.

Under his guidance, Selangor won three of the four matches and drew the other in the 2022 Super League season and the former National coach also led Selangor to the Malaysia Cup final but eventually lost 1-2 to Johor Darul Tak’zim (JDT).

The loss meant Selangor, the most successful team in the country’s footballing history with 33 Malaysia Cup victories, failed to improve on that record.

“As a coach, being unbeaten is the best motivation. This is due to the dedication and commitment of the players. However, there is plenty of room for improvement and players must also minimise their mistakes.

“We have some quality players but learning from mistakes is the best way to go forward. That was the case against Sri Pahang,” he told reporters after the match last night.

In the match played at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium, Selangor staged a late comeback with skipper Brendan Gan scoring an 88th minute equaliser after Sri Pahang had taken the lead through Stefano Brundo in the 74th minute. - Bernama