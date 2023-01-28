Selangor’s new jersey depicts memories of Shah Alam Stadium

SHAH ALAM: ‘Memories of Shah Alam Stadium’ has been chosen as the theme of the Red Giants team’s new jersey for the 2023 season.

Selangor FC, in a statement through its official portal, said the main or home jersey was specially designed for the team’s while making the Shah Alam Stadium the main source of inspiration in capturing all the history and beautiful memories throughout the 28 years of the stadium’s existence.

Continuing the use of red as the main colour of this jersey in maintaining the symbol of courage, strength and high spirit of the team, this jersey also uses the colour of sand as the second hue because sand is one of the components of concrete which forms the main foundation and facade of the Shah Alam stadium.

“The Shah Alam Stadium from the outside standpoint is used as the main symbol on the back, while the front of the stadium is applied to the collar and sleeves of this jersey. The tag label on the right side of this jersey is the coordination of the stadium’s position where various memories were created and was the home of Selangor’s battleground,“ said the statement.

It said the wave motif that is embossed on the jersey is based on the square pattern containing the word Selangor taken from the supporters’ seats at the Shah Alam Stadium which is quite iconic among Selangor and Malaysian football fans.

Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon in the same statement said the selection of Shah Alam Stadium as the theme of the home jersey of the Red Giants this season is because it reflects the spirit of togetherness and strength shared among the supporters and the Selangor team thus far.

“The history of the club’s achievements in this stadium are priceless and difficult to emulate. We feel this is the best time for us to immortalise the memory of this stadium and at the same time also make this a starting point for a more glorious new chapter for the Selangor team.

“Therefore, we took the initiative to choose the Shah Alam Stadium as the main theme of the 2023 season home jersey by incorporating the iconic elements of the stadium’s infrastructure into this jersey. The Last Salute (Tabik Terakhir) is a sign of respect and appreciation for the history and memories created at the stadium before it is redeveloped into the Shah Alam Sports Complex,“ he said.

The new jersey will be available at the Selangor Jersey Day Ceremony today starting at 10 am at the SACC Mall, here and online at the official website selangorfc.com. - Bernama