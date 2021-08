SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will implement new modules in the hope of empowering more sporting talent to represent the state at the national level.

State Youth Generation Development, Sports and Human Capital Cevelopment Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman (pix) said Selangor would improve its sports system and further improve the performance of the State Sports Council (MSN) in finding new talent from within the state.

“I think we will start with the structure. We will improve our sports system in Selangor, we will strengthen the State Sports Council and work with the National Sports Council. It has to go together,“ he told reporters at the Vaccination Programme for Athletes and Selangor Sports Industry Operators here today.

He was to comment on athlete development programmes in Selangor the possibility of working with the Terengganu Sports Council to boost the sport of cycling which is now seen as a promising medal prospect at the international level.

In another development, Mohd Khairuddin said Selangor is the first state to provide a specific amount of vaccines to those in the sports industry under the SELangkah platform through the Vaccination Programme for Athletes and Selangor Sports Industry Operators.

He said the state government had allocated 1,000 vaccines for Phase one and distributed them to 500 athletes and coaches under the sports council as well as 500 sports industry operators under the Selangor Youth and Sports Department.-Bernama