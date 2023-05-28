Sensational Shereen grabs 400m gold at NCAA championships in Colorado

KUALA LUMPUR: National athlete Shereen Samson Vallabouy continues to create a sensation in the United States after winning the women’s 400 metres at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, today.

According to the tournament’s website, Shereen Samson, representing Winona State University in Minnesota, clocked 52.74 seconds to snatch the gold medal.

Azusa Pacific runner Alayna Verner finished second with 52.78s while Corrssia Perry representing West Texas A&M came in third with 53.39s.

Last month, the daughter of famous Malaysian track and field couple Samson Vallabouy and Josephine Mary broke the 30-year-old (Malaysian) national 400m record when she clocked 51.80s at the 63rd Annual Mt SAC Relays in California, USA.

Shereen, who wore Malaysian colours at the recent Cambodia SEA Games, was also clearly in a class of her own when she fulfilled the of winning the gold medal in the 400m event, clocking 52.53s.

In March 2022, Shereen began to steal the spotlight when she broke the national women’s 400m indoor record held by Noraseela Mohd Khalid (54.58s) created in 2006, with a time of 53.79s.

She then renewed the record with another record run of 53.47s during the Bearson Gathje Classics Championship in Minnesota last January, before recording a 52.87s run at the Lewis Illinois Invitational Athletics Championship in Chicago in February to win the gold medal.

Shereen continued with her amazing streak when she again grabbed gold at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a 52.27s finish last month.- Bernama