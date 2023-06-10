Sepak takraw: M'sia look to defend gold in men's inter-regu event

HANGZHOU: The national sepak takraw squad have the chance to redeem themselves and win a gold medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after confirming a place in the final of the men's inter-regu event by defeating the Philippines 2-0 in the semi-finals today.

Malaysia fielded Mohamad Azlan Alias, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi in the clash at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium, and had no problem overcoming the trio of Rheyjey Ortouste, Jason Huerte and Ronsited Gabayeron, 21-15, 21-11.

Head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men, who are the defending champions, will once again face off against Thailand, who defeated them in the final of the men's team regu event last week.

Thailand advanced to the final of the inter-regu event after thrashing Vietnam 21-5, 21-7 in 25 minutes in another semi-final action.

National sepak takraw squad manager Sarifudin Mohd Salleh hoped that the national players would avoid the mistakes made against Thailand last week and go one up against them.

“I hope they can play confidently and consistently to produce a perfect game so that they can put pressure on Thailand,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan is optimistic about the national team’s chances of beating Thailand.

“We have a history of winning (against them). If all the players can put in their best performance and reduce mistakes as well as have a high level of fighting spirit, it is not impossible for us to beat Thailand,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Malaysia won the gold medal in the men’s inter-regu event in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia. Thailand did not participate in the event in that edition. -Bernama