Sepak takraw: M’sia set up repeat of men’s doubles final against Indonesia

PHNOM PENH: The national sepak takraw men’s doubles team were made to slog by the Philippines before prevailing 2-1 to check into the final of the 2023 SEA Games, here, yesterday.

In the semi-finals held at the NSTC Basketball Hall, the Malaysian combination of Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Nor Aizat Mohd Nordin, with Muhammad Hafizul Hayazi Adnan named as a reserve, lost the first set 11-21.

Fortunately, they bounced back to take the next set 21-17 to force a decider.

The third and final set was an intriguing one as both pairs exchanged leads before coach Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men finally prevailed 21-19.

Today’s title showdown will see Malaysia take on Indonesia in a repeat of the previous edition in Hanoi, Vietnam last year when the national team had to be contented with a silver after losing 2-1.

In the other sem-final today, Indonesia stormed into the final by downing Myanmar 2-0.

Earlier, in the Group B matches, Malaysia defeated hosts Cambodia 2-0 (21-14, 21-11); Myanmar 2-0 (21-15, 21-12); and Singapore 2-0 (21-12, 21-13).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jais admitted that his players lost their focus in the first set before regaining their composure to win the next two in today’s semi-final against the Philippines.

He said they had expected the Philippines to put up a tough fight as they (the Philippines) were among the four best teams in the event in the Hanoi edition.

“In the third set, it was neck-and-neck. But mistakes made towards the end made it more suspenseful. Alhamdulillah, our players managed to cut down on their mistakes and win it.

“I hope our players will be more focused in tomorrow’s final because, on paper, the Indonesian pair have been performing consistently since the team doubles event. I feel the final tomorrow will be 50-50,” he said.

Malaysia did not compete in the men’s team doubles event this time. -Bernama