Serie A may end without Scudetto in case of interruption

ROME: Italy’s Lega Serie A late Friday approved a plan that could leave the title unassigned should the season be interrupted again after its planned restart on June 20.

The decision of the 20 top-flight clubs will be discussed at a meeting on Monday with the domestic federation FIGC, which had proposed an algorithm to decide on the winners and losers in case of interruption.

The FIGC method adds the current point tally to a point average multiplied by the remaining games. The point average – point tally divided by played games – is balanced for home and away games.

The clubs want the league title to be awarded only if already mathematically secured at the time of interruption, a rule that applies also to the relegation of the three bottom teams.

Reigning champions Juventus currently lead Lazio by a point with 12 games remaining.

With the coronavirus pandemic tapering off in the country, the government has allowed the Italian Cup to resume next Friday; the league, which was halted in early March, will follow a week later with its 12 remaining rounds, with no fans at stadiums.

Safety measures, however, mean frequent tests and a 14-day quarantine on a whole squad where a player or staffer is found positive, which would disrupt the season.

Meanwhile, FIGC upgraded the number of players’ substitutions from three to five. – dpa