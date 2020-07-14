Serie A wants fans back in stadiums in last part of season

ROME: The Serie A is to ask the Italian football federation (FIGC) and government to partially reopen stadiums to the public, over three months after the coronavirus lockdown started.

"We are completing a protocol that will be submitted in the next hours to FIGC president Gabriele Gravina so that he can use it in his talks with government officials,” Lega Serie A said in a statement Monday.

“Already in the last games of the current season it is hoped that each club be given the possibility to reopen its stadium for a limited number of fans.”

Stadiums have been closed to spectators for sanitary reasons since professional football restarted with Italian Cup matches in mid-June. They are to remain closed over the six coming sets of league fixtures, which are scheduled until August 2. – dpa