Seventh heaven for 124 at Kota Seriemas for PNAGS challenge

PETALING JAYA: The lure of the beautiful but challenging course at Kota Seriemas Golf and Country Club in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, was too tough to resist for 124 players who played at the seventh leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 yesterday.

With more than 40 types of flowering plants and trees adorning the 18-hole course, the picturesque course gave the players a golfing challenge that tested their shot-making skills.

Mt Zaidi Zakaria rose to the task by returning a nett score of 71, with 34 on the first nine and 37 on the second which posed a greater challenge. The two-handicapper edged Azmi Mahmud (Hcp 5) who scored 73 into second place in the Medal A category.

In Medal B, Jason Siw Tong Larm (Hcp 7) tamed the second nine with a 34 after scoring 35 on the first nine to emerge winner. Second-placed Mohd Zamri Tumin (Hcp 8) was just a stroke behind with a nett score of 70.

Similarly, a stroke separated the champion and the first runner-up in Medal C. Lt Col Mohd Rasidi Abdul Rashid scored a brilliant nett score of 68 to triumph over 14-handicapper Mohd Fauzi Md Piah who carded 69.

The winners in Medals D and E were Eimir Azmi Md Noh (Hcp 20) and Magenthiran Thanimalai (Hcp 21).

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.