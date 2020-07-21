Sevilla exercise option to buy AC Milan’s Suso

MADRID: Sevilla said on Monday they had exercised their option to buy on-loan Spain attacker Suso (pix) from AC Milan.

The Spanish club said they had signed the 26-year-old on a five-year deal without revealing the transfer fee.

He has scored once in 19 games since joining the La Liga outfit in January.

Spanish media said the purchase option was around €21 million (RM102m) depending on whether Sevilla qualified for the Champions League, which they have.

Suso, who started at another Andalusian club Cadiz, had a spell at Liverpool, made more than 150 appearances over six seasons with Milan and has five international caps. – AFP