Sevilla to meet Barca in Copa del Rey semis

MADRID: Sevilla will play Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will face Levante in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, after the draw was made on Friday.

Record 30-time winners Barca beat Granada 5-3 after extra-time on Wednesday to set up a rerun of the 2018 final.

Bilbao are eyeing a second straight final appearance, possibly within the space of two weeks.

They are set to meet Real Sociedad in the 2020 final which has been postponed to April 4 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 final is slated to be played a fortnight later on April 18.

Levante have reached the last four for the first time since 1935. – AFP

FIXTURES

1st legs

Wed, Feb 10: Sevilla vs Barcelona

Thurs, Feb 11: Athletic Bilbao vs Levante

2nd legs

Wed, March 3: Barcelona vs Sevilla

Thurs, March 4: Levante v Athletic Bilbao\