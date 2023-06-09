Shah Firdaus, Sivasangari to carry Jalur Gemilang at Asian Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and squash champion S. Sivasangari have been picked as the flag-bearers for the national contingent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

This was announced by Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) today at a ceremony to hand over the letters of selection to athletes and officials going for the games.

“Both Shah Firdaus and Sivasangari have a big reputation and are seen as medal prospects in Hangzhou. I hope they will be an inspiration to other athletes, especially those making their debut at this major event,” he said.

Sivasangari had also been selected to carry the Jalur Gemilang at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games but could not participate because she was involved in a road accident in June last year.

Mohamad Norza also announced the appointment of Malaysian Boxing Federation president Datuk Mohamad Iruan Zulkefli and former national rhythmic gymnast Associate Prof Dr Farrah Hani Imran as deputy chefs de mission to help contingent head Datuk Chong Kim Fatt in managing the affairs of the national athletes in Hangzhou.

Mohamad Norza said based on the latest list, 289 athletes and 145 officials would be representing Malaysia at the games.

Malaysia will participate in 22 of the 40 sports to be contested, including diving, badminton, cycling, equestrian, gymnastics, hockey, karate, archery, squash, athletics, taekwondo, esports, boxing and wushu.

Meanwhile, Shah Firdaus, 27, said his selection as a flag-bearer was an honour which would motivate him to do well at the games.

“As a flag-bearer, I need to set a good example for the people of Malaysia and our athletes. There will be pressure even without being a flag-bearer; it is a matter of how we overcome the pressure.

“At previous games, I just enjoyed my race, When I enjoy my race, I can ride well,” said Shah Firdaus, who will compete in the keirin and individual sprint, after the ceremony.

Sivasangari, who is now competing in Qatar, said in a video recording that the honour of carrying the Jalur Gemilang could inspire her to win a medal for the country. -Bernama