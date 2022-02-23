Shahrifuddin leads with eagle and seven birdies

PETALING JAYA: Shahrifuddin Ariffin landed an eagle on hole one and went on a birdie blitz to shoot 9-under 63 for the lead on the first day of the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana Golf & Country Club today.

The young professional from Malacca played a bogey-free round with birdies on Hole 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14 and 17.

In second place was seasoned pro Danny Chia who carded 7-under 65 with seven birdies. Gavin Green was five shot away at 4-under 64 in a field of 88. The best amateur player was Zia Izzuddeen at 2-under 70.

There will be cut off today with 45 advancing to the third round.

The field was well represented by talented and top professionals in the country. It was a resumption of PGM Tour and most of the players looked forward to more tournaments.

Leading first round scores:

1 Shahriffuddin Ariffin (-9) 63

2 Danny Chia (-7) 65

3 Gavin Green (-4) 68

4 Khor Kheng Hwai (-3) 69, Fakhrul Akmal (-3) 69

6 ZIa Izzuddeen (A) (-2) 70, Kenneth Tobuse (-2) 70