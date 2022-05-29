Shereen sets new personal best in 400m en route to gold in US meet

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s athlete Shereen Samson Vallabouy once again created a sensation when she set a new personal best en route to the gold medal in the 400 metres (m) event at the Division II Track and Field Individual Championships in Michigan, USA on Saturday.

According to the results posted on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) official website, Shereen, who represented Winona State University, clocked 52.68 seconds (s), bettering the time of 53.79s she set at the Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA on March 12.

Cal Poly Polmona runner Ayana Field (53.44s) won the silver while Hanna Williams (53.49s) of Western Missouri University the bronze.

Before this, Shereen stole the limelight after breaking the 16-year indoor national record of 54.58s in the 400m that was held by Noraseela Mohd Khalid.

The 23-year-old is the youngest child of former national athletics stars Samson Vallabouy and Josephine Mary Singarayar. - Bernama